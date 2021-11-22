Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $111.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.