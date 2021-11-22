ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.