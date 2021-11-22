Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.98. Enel Américas shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 14,224 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
