Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.98. Enel Américas shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 14,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

