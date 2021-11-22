Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

