ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.59 ($15.44).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €12.17 ($13.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 52 week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 52 week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.