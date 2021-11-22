Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $231.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.13. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

