Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

