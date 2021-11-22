Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 36,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.
EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.