Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 36,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

