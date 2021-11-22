Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

ENV stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

