EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

