Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $799,990.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQIX stock opened at $788.53 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $804.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 285.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

