Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Tellurian accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

