Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

KMT stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

