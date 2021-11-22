Eric W. Thode Acquires 6,350 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $263,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

