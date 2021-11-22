Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $58.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 11,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.