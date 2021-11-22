Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $9,949.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00379602 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.92 or 0.01172713 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.