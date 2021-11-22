Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 18,872 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 176.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,154. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14.

