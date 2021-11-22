Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 535,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591,602. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.