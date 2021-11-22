Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $81.26. 20,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,879. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.09.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

