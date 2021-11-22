EventChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,577.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 12% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $488,471.93 and $25,577.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.