Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

EVBG opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

