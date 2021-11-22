Evercore ISI Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

