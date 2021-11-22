EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YAYO stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. EVmo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 4.40.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

