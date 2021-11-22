Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.23

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 1462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after buying an additional 326,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.