Excellon Resources Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:EXN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

