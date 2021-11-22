Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

