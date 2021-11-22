eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,345. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

