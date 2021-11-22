Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

