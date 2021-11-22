EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 371,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

