Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $348.63 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,413 shares of company stock valued at $688,488,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

