Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $66.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $176.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $33.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $58.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $16.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $69.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$730.00.

FFH opened at C$579.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$421.32 and a twelve month high of C$609.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$524.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$544.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

