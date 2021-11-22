Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 2,004 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.22 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

