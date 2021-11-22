Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

