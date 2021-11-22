Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

