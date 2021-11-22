Family Legacy Inc. Sells 9,420 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72.

