Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after China Renaissance Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. China Renaissance Securities now has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 49,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,733,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

