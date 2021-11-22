Feellike Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,287.57 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.17 or 0.07259994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.49 or 0.99982152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

