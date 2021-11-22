Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. Femasys has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.