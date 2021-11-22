Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $183.18 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $656.80 million and approximately $183.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

