Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.