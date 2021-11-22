Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 22nd

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $498,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

