Financial Analysis: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) versus Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Castlight Health and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Toast has a consensus target price of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.88 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -28.33 Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47% Toast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Toast beats Castlight Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

