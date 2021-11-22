Financial Survey: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.95 $2.98 million N/A N/A HEXO $97.00 million 4.11 -$90.13 million ($0.70) -1.83

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A HEXO -93.66% -12.30% -8.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grove and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 2 2 3 0 2.14

HEXO has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 357.68%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Grove.

Summary

HEXO beats Grove on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

