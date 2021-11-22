Financial Survey: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 24.38% 10.31% 1.07% FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47%

62.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.71 $160.02 million $2.73 11.99 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.24 $15.35 million $1.12 8.04

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trustmark pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trustmark and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Trustmark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

