FinNexus (FNX) Reaches Market Cap of $6,047.18

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $6,047.18 and $9.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.