Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $27.45. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.