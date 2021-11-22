Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $27.45. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
