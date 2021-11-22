First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.
FBP opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
