First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

FBP opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

