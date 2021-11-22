First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.