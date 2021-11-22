First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

