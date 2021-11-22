First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 10,903 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

